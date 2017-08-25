Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Could face the squeeze
Head coach Vance Joseph expects Devontae Booker to start the season on the 53- man roster, potentially eating up a slot that could otherwise go to Charles, according to the team's official site.
The assumption in recent weeks has been that, with Booker injured, the Broncos would carry starter C.J. Anderson, rookie dynamo De'Angelo Henderson, and fullback and special teams ace Andy Janovich to start the season along with one veteran - either Charles or Stevan Ridley. Now, with Booker expected to take a slot, the situation is a little less clear. Does the team cut from another position group to keep Charles or Ridley or does the team roll with three healthy backs for a week or two until Booker is ready? A sneak peek to that answer can be expected Saturday as Charles makes his first and only appearance of the preseason. A strong performance can force some difficult decisions in Mile High.
