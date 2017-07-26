Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Could get some first-team looks
Charles (knee) will get reps with the first, second and third-string offensive units during training camp, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Charles was reported to be ahead of schedule in his recovery last month, and while it seems he's ready for the start of training camp, it's still unclear how much of his once-elite explosiveness remains. The 30-year-old will mix in with the starting offense, though C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker are expected to get most of the first-team snaps, according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold. Charles will be on the roster bubble if he only looks like a shell of his former self, but there's also some opportunity to earn a key role, particularly on passing downs. His one-year contract largely consists of roster and performance incentives, offering little in the way of guaranteed money.
