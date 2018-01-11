Charles finished up 2017 with 296 yards and a touchdown on 69 carries and 129 yards on 23 catches. He fumbled twice on the season.

The Broncos never really seemed to have a sound plan for the shifty veteran, who ended up with a team-leading 4.3 yards per carry. He had 10 touches in each of the team's first three games, and then never cracked double digits again and didn't record a carry after Week 13's loss in Miami. It well could have been a situation of too many cooks in the kitchen as Denver tried to ride C.J. Anderson, develop Devontae Booker, and feature Charles all at the same time. By season's end, it was Charles who was forced out of the equation. It was an imperfect year with his boyhood team, and if Charles plays again in 2018 it will almost certainly be outside of Denver.