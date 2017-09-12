Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Fumbles in fourth quarter

Charles rushed 10 times for 40 yards and lost a fumble in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Chargers.

Prior to the costly fourth-quarter fumble, Charles looked spry and flashed signs of the explosiveness and vision that made him a go-to fantasy asset in the past. However, he also was out carried 20 to 10 by C.J. Anderson, and it's difficult to project how Charles' fumble will impact his standing in the backfield. Looking ahead to Week 2, Charles checks out as a risky starting option in most settings.