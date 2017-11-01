Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Fumbles in return

Charles rushed for 39 yards on eight carries and added a five yard catch in Monday's 29-19 loss in Kansas City. He lost a fumble during the contest.

Charles' first carry in his former home couldn't have gone much better as he weaved for an 18-yard gain. Two plays later, he lost the ball while struggling for a first down and Kansas City returned it for a touchdown. It was Charles' second lost fumble of the season and he's now been held under 40 rushing yards in four consecutive games. It's hard to tell whether he's been conserved by the Broncos' coaching staff or phased out. His 13 offensive snaps on Monday were well behind C.J. Anderson's 35 and Devontae Booker's 25.