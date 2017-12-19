Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Gets just two snaps Week 15
Charles logged two of 79 offensive snaps during Thursday's 25-13 win at Indianapolis.
For the first time this campaign, Charles didn't record a touch, but it likely wasn't a coincidence coming in the game in which he saw a season-low snap count. At this stage, it's safe to say the backfield is the domain of C.J. Anderson and (to a lesser extent) Devontae Booker.
