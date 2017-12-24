Charles (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

With appearances in each of the Broncos' prior 14 games this season, Charles has avoided the injury issues that had plagued him during his final two years in Kansas City. However, the veteran will be sidelined for the first time this season Sunday with the Broncos wanting to take a longer look at rookie sixth-round pick De'Angelo Henderson in the backfield. Since Charles signed a one-year deal with the Broncos this offseason and is bound for free agency after the campaign ends, it makes sense for Denver to give Henderson a glimpse to see if he's worthy of a more sizable role in 2018.