Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Inactive for first time in 2017
Charles (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
With appearances in each of the Broncos' prior 14 games this season, Charles has avoided the injury issues that had plagued him during his final two years in Kansas City. However, the veteran will be sidelined for the first time this season Sunday with the Broncos wanting to take a longer look at rookie sixth-round pick De'Angelo Henderson in the backfield. Since Charles signed a one-year deal with the Broncos this offseason and is bound for free agency after the campaign ends, it makes sense for Denver to give Henderson a glimpse to see if he's worthy of a more sizable role in 2018.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...