Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Limited to 22 yards
Charles rushed for two yards on four carries and added 20 yards on four catches in Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Chargers.
If the Broncos have been conserving Charles' energy for later in the season, this might be a good time to let him loose. The team has limped to just 42 points over its past four games and continues to face stacked boxes with opposing defense daring Trevor Siemian to throw. Maybe Charles, as opposed to the more down-hill style of C.J. Anderson, has the ability to break a few plays to the outside. At this rate, however, don't bet on it.
