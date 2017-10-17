Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Limited to season lows
Charles rushed for 19 yards on five caries and had a two-yard catch in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants.
The Broncos, throughout the preseason, babied Charles so that he might shine during the season, and it worked as he had 10 touches in each of the first three games. He has since combined for 12 in two games. Sunday's low totals can be explained, in part, by Denver falling behind early, but the decline also coincides with the return of Devontae Booker. Something is going to have to give, eventually, and it doesn't look great for Charles. C.J. Anderson has earned lead-back carries and Booker is the younger, more durable option among the two backups.
More News
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Totals 47 yards•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Scores first touchdown as a Bronco•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Dashes for 52 total yards•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Fumbles in fourth quarter•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Wraps up roster spot•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Looks sharp in return•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...