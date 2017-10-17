Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Limited to season lows

Charles rushed for 19 yards on five caries and had a two-yard catch in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants.

The Broncos, throughout the preseason, babied Charles so that he might shine during the season, and it worked as he had 10 touches in each of the first three games. He has since combined for 12 in two games. Sunday's low totals can be explained, in part, by Denver falling behind early, but the decline also coincides with the return of Devontae Booker. Something is going to have to give, eventually, and it doesn't look great for Charles. C.J. Anderson has earned lead-back carries and Booker is the younger, more durable option among the two backups.