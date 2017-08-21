Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Lone preseason involvement to come Saturday
Charles' (knee) lone involvement in a preseason game will come this Saturday against the Packers, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.
Charles didn't feature in either of Denver's first two exhibition tilts and has been ruled out of its finale, so Saturday's dress rehearsal will be his only chance to impress through game action. Having played just eight games over the past two seasons due to continuous knee problems, it'd be understandable if the 30-year-old looks rusty, but Saturday's game is his only opportunity to make the Broncos' roster, so he'll be eager to impress.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...