Charles' (knee) lone involvement in a preseason game will come this Saturday against the Packers, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

Charles didn't feature in either of Denver's first two exhibition tilts and has been ruled out of its finale, so Saturday's dress rehearsal will be his only chance to impress through game action. Having played just eight games over the past two seasons due to continuous knee problems, it'd be understandable if the 30-year-old looks rusty, but Saturday's game is his only opportunity to make the Broncos' roster, so he'll be eager to impress.