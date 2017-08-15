Charles (knee) won't play in Saturday's preseason game at San Francisco, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Recently, the Broncos have been introducing Charles into the team portion of practice, including nine-on-seven work in which he ripped off a 10-yard run. While not exactly inspiring, he appears to be in line for good health by Week 1, which will be backed up by an appearance during the preseason at some point. Indeed, he's expected to be available for the Broncos' exhibition tilt on Aug. 26 against the Packers.