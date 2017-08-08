Charles (knee) won't play in Thursday's preseason game in Chicago, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Head coach Vance Joseph said Monday that the Broncos intend to get Charles some preseason reps at some point, according to Troy Renck of Denver 7 News. However, it won't happen during the team's first preseason contest. Charles' next chance to pick up his first snaps in a game since Week 7 of last season.