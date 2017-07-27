Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Not rolling to start camp

Charles did not practice with the team on Thursday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Ever since Charles signed, Denver's coaches have been consistent in stating that he will be eased into the fold - the goal to have him juking tacklers out of their shoes in November, not August. There is potentially less reason to rush Charles given Devontae Booker's wrist injury - depleting the Broncos' depth chart for training camp. Despite his previous accolades, Charles faces still competition from Booker, C.J. Anderson, rookie De'Angelo Henderson and newly signed Steven Ridley. Charles' chance to make the roster likely depends on how healthy he is able to stay over the next month and Booker's progress during that time.