Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Not rolling to start camp
Charles did not practice with the team on Thursday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
Ever since Charles signed, Denver's coaches have been consistent in stating that he will be eased into the fold - the goal to have him juking tacklers out of their shoes in November, not August. There is potentially less reason to rush Charles given Devontae Booker's wrist injury - depleting the Broncos' depth chart for training camp. Despite his previous accolades, Charles faces still competition from Booker, C.J. Anderson, rookie De'Angelo Henderson and newly signed Steven Ridley. Charles' chance to make the roster likely depends on how healthy he is able to stay over the next month and Booker's progress during that time.
More News
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Could get some first-team looks•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Progressing ahead of schedule•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Eyes return to field by training camp•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Takes next step in recovery•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Aiming for full training camp return•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Still not back to full strength•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...