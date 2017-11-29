Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Picks up 10 yards
Charles caught two passes for seven yards and added a three-yard run during Sunday's 21-17 loss to Oakland.
Heading into Week 11, Charles' season low in touches was six. He has that many in the last two games combined. The veteran has showed flashes of his old self this season, but it's likely that his December will be spent auditioning for a new team for 2018. Denver will need to look toward the future down the stretch and that will mean plenty of looks for Devontae Booker and maybe even rookie De'Angelo Henderson, who has been inactive for much of the year.
