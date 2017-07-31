Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Practice schedule outlined

Charles (knee) will begin partaking in 7-on-7 drills this Wednesday, before graduating to full team drills next week, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Charles made his Broncos training camp debut Monday, which allowed the team to outline its plan for him to eventually join them in a full capacity. The veteran tailback, who played just eight games over the past two seasons amid prolonged knee problems, will work with skill-position players later this week, with the goal of being included in 11-on-11 action next week. That schedule provides a solid path to monitor Charles' progress, and the fact that he reports feeling no pain in his knee should help his quest to fulfill Denver's plan.