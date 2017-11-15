Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Runs for 38 yards

Charles rushed for 38 yards on eight carries in Sunday's 41-16 loss to New England.

Charles has had a consistent role in Denver, totaling between eight and 10 touches in seven of nine games. The consistent production has been lacking, however, as he has not topped 50 total yards or scored since Week 3. He's flashed some of the wiggle that made him a star in Kansas City, but with a floundering offense and three-man rotation at running back, Charles isn't in position to turn that talent into much production.