Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Scores first touchdown as a Bronco
Charles rushed for 56 yards and a score on nine carries and added a one-yard catch in Sunday's 26-16 loss to Buffalo.
After playing second fiddle to Anderson for the first two weeks of the season, Charles stepped in and delivered a couple of big plays as Anderson was held mostly ineffective. In particular, Charles' 12-yard touchdown dash in the second quarter featured the same quick feet, balance, and surprising toughness that Charles showed back in his heyday in Kansas City. It's easy to get excited and wonder how Charles' workload might increase after Sunday's performance, but it's also worth weighing that against Anderson's overall strong start to the season and the impending return of Devonta Booker, who might come back as early as next week. Look for Denver to continue to feature Charles as a valuable change of pace, but it's doubtful that he'll start logging lead-back-type touches as Denver looks to conserve Charles' talents.
