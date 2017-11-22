Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Sees just four snaps

Charles rushed for seven yards on three carries in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Cincinnati.

The touches and yards were both season lows for Charles. Things are even grimmer when you take into account that Charles touched the ball on all but one of his offensive snaps. There simply aren't enough carries to appease all of Denver's backs and, as the season has taken an ugly turn, it makes sense for Denver to look at what it has it the likes of Devotae Booker and even, perhaps, rookie De'Angelo Henderson as opposed to the veteran Charles.