Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Shows quick feet in practice

Charles (knee) showed some burst at Wednesday's practice, Cecil Lammey of Sportsradio 104.3 The Fan reports.

Charles, who is being eased into the fold, wasn't yet cutting at full speed, according to Lammey. Still, any signs of his glory-day speed will be exciting for Broncos fans. Denver doesn't need Charles to be the Pro-Bowl option he once was, just a nimble change-of-pace to C.J. Anderson. Charles still isn't a lock to make Denver's final roster, De'Angelo Henderson's youth and Andy Janovich's special-teams abilities potentially proving more valuable, but Wednesday was a step in the right direction for the veteran.