Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Snags four passes Sunday

Charles rushed for one yard on four carries and added 23 yards on four catches in Sunday's 51-23 loss to the Eagles.

The Broncos have increased Charles' exposure in recent weeks, with the veteran logging 25 touches over the past three games. Despite the steady usage, Charles isn't a viable starting weekly starting options in most fantasy formats after worth having topped 25 total yards just once over the past four games with no touchdowns during that stretch.

