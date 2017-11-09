Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Snags four passes
Charles rushed for one yard on four carries and added 23 yards on four catches in Sunday's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia.
The Broncos seem to be increasing Charles' exposure in recent weeks with 25 touches over the past three games. It's unclear whether the team always intended to up Charles' usage mid-season or maybe Denver is just looking for answers on offensive wherever it can find them. Either way, despite the steady usage, Charles is not worth featuring in fantasy having topped 25 total yards just once over the past four games without a score.
More News
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Fumbles in return•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Limited to 22 yards•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Could earn increased touches•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Limited to season lows•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Totals 47 yards•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Scores first touchdown as a Bronco•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...