Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Snags four passes

Charles rushed for one yard on four carries and added 23 yards on four catches in Sunday's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia.

The Broncos seem to be increasing Charles' exposure in recent weeks with 25 touches over the past three games. It's unclear whether the team always intended to up Charles' usage mid-season or maybe Denver is just looking for answers on offensive wherever it can find them. Either way, despite the steady usage, Charles is not worth featuring in fantasy having topped 25 total yards just once over the past four games without a score.