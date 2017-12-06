Charles ran for 12 yards on three carries and added five catches for 39 yards during Sunday's 35-9 loss in Miami.

You'd have to go back to Week 3 for the last time the veteran picked up more than 50 yards in a game. Charles even saw the work of a No. 2 back for the first time in several weeks, seeing the field for 23 offensive snaps. At some point, however, it's going to make sense for Denver to look to the future with the playoffs now all but out of reach. When that happens, look for Denver to see what it has in Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson.