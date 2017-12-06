Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Tallies 51 yards
Charles ran for 12 yards on three carries and added five catches for 39 yards during Sunday's 35-9 loss in Miami.
You'd have to go back to Week 3 for the last time the veteran picked up more than 50 yards in a game. Charles even saw the work of a No. 2 back for the first time in several weeks, seeing the field for 23 offensive snaps. At some point, however, it's going to make sense for Denver to look to the future with the playoffs now all but out of reach. When that happens, look for Denver to see what it has in Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.