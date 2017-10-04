Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Totals 47 yards

Charles ran for 33 yards on five carries and added a 14-yard catch in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Raiders.

There was a question as to whether the return of Devonta Booker would eat into Charles' or C.J. Anderson's touches. The early response seems to be against Charles as Anderson piled up over 20 touches for the third time in four games while Charles failed to get 10 touches for the first time this season. The veteran back has showed flashes of his old self early this season, but it seems as though Denver is riding the hot hand in Anderson at the moment.