Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Will make preseason debut Saturday
Charles' (knee) will make his only appearance of the preseason Saturday against the Packers, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Charles didn't play in either of Denver's first two exhibition tilts and has already been ruled out of the preseason finale, so Saturday's dress rehearsal will be his only chance to impress through game action. Having made just eight appearances over the past two years due to recurring knee problems, Charles could show some rust Saturday, but it won't necessarily change the Broncos' assessment of him heading into the regular season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...