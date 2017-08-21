Charles' (knee) will make his only appearance of the preseason Saturday against the Packers, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Charles didn't play in either of Denver's first two exhibition tilts and has already been ruled out of the preseason finale, so Saturday's dress rehearsal will be his only chance to impress through game action. Having made just eight appearances over the past two years due to recurring knee problems, Charles could show some rust Saturday, but it won't necessarily change the Broncos' assessment of him heading into the regular season.