Denver has a plan to incorporate Charles (knee) into preseason action, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.

Denver's coaching staff has gone out of its way to ease Charles into the fold, but it's definitely time, from both a football and business perspective, to see what the veteran has left in game situations. C.J. Anderson is the team's clear starter and rookie De'Angelo Henderson has impressed. If it's a matter of providing depth until Devontae Booker returns early in the season, it might be cheaper and easier to roll with another veteran such as Stevan Ridley, who has also impressed, and let Charles go. On the other hand, if Charles shows a bit of his old self, a lot of guessing is removed from the Broncos' backfield equation.