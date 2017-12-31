Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Won't suit up Sunday vs. Chiefs
Charles (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Rather than allowing Charles to suit up for a matchup with his former team, the Broncos will instead hold him out for the second straight game as head coach Vance Joseph clears the way for rookie De'Angelo Henderson to dress as the No. 3 running back. Charles was able to steer clear of the injury woes that plagued him in the past this season and averaged a respectable 4.3 yards per carry across 14 games in a part-time role with Denver. He'll be a free agent this offseason and will likely explore his options elsewhere after expressing disappointment with Denver's decision to make him inactive for the final two contests.
More News
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...