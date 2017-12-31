Charles (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Rather than allowing Charles to suit up for a matchup with his former team, the Broncos will instead hold him out for the second straight game as head coach Vance Joseph clears the way for rookie De'Angelo Henderson to dress as the No. 3 running back. Charles was able to steer clear of the injury woes that plagued him in the past this season and averaged a respectable 4.3 yards per carry across 14 games in a part-time role with Denver. He'll be a free agent this offseason and will likely explore his options elsewhere after expressing disappointment with Denver's decision to make him inactive for the final two contests.