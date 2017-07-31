Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Workload expectation outlined
Charles (knee) is planned for a workload of 8-to-10 touches per game should he remain healthy this season, Sports Illustrated's Peter King reports.
Charles enters his first season with the Broncos having played just eight games over the previous two campaigns amid continued knee problems. Although the 30-year-old has been cleared to participate in training camp, Denver is understandably taking things slow with Charles and restricting his early involvement. Nonetheless, Charles is reportedly feeling no pain in his knee, which bodes well for his chances of earning a roster spot once he's introduced to team drills. After Devontae Booker underwent wrist surgery last week, Charles' path to snaps behind starter C.J. Anderson is now less crowded, but he'll need to maintain his own health in order to enjoy the workload being outlined for him this season.
More News
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Back practicing Monday•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Not rolling to start camp•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Could get some first-team looks•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Progressing ahead of schedule•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Eyes return to field by training camp•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Takes next step in recovery•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...