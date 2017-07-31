Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Workload expectation outlined

Charles (knee) is planned for a workload of 8-to-10 touches per game should he remain healthy this season, Sports Illustrated's Peter King reports.

Charles enters his first season with the Broncos having played just eight games over the previous two campaigns amid continued knee problems. Although the 30-year-old has been cleared to participate in training camp, Denver is understandably taking things slow with Charles and restricting his early involvement. Nonetheless, Charles is reportedly feeling no pain in his knee, which bodes well for his chances of earning a roster spot once he's introduced to team drills. After Devontae Booker underwent wrist surgery last week, Charles' path to snaps behind starter C.J. Anderson is now less crowded, but he'll need to maintain his own health in order to enjoy the workload being outlined for him this season.