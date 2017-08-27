Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Wraps up roster spot
Charles, who looked sharp while racking up 42 total yards (27 rushing, 15 receiving) Saturday against the Packers, has locked up a roster spot as per head coach Vance Joseph, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Coming into the summer, the former Pro Bowler wasn't assured of sticking through final cuts, but he apparently showed enough in camp practices to have Saturday's effort serve as the clincher in Joseph's mind. With Devontae Booker (wrist) set to miss the first two regular-season games at a minimum, Saturday's announcement ostensibly leaves Charles as the top complement to starter C.J. Anderson, giving him at least a couple of contests to stake his claim to a spot in the backfield rotation even when Booker returns.
