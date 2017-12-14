Carter will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Colts despite his shoulder injury.

Carter was a full participant at Wednesday's practice to avoid the questionable tag after starting the week not participating due to a shoulder sprain. The 23-year-old should serve as the primary reserve safety for the Broncos with Justin Simmons (ankle) placed on injured reserve.

