Carter is likely out for the season after suffering a serious hamstring injury during the Broncos' preseason opener against the Vikings on Saturday, Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com reports.

Carter was primarily used on special teams as the Broncos have enough depth at safety, but the undrafted University of Miami product still played in all 16 games during his rookie campaign in 2017. If the injury is as serious as it's believed to be, expect Carter to land on injured reserve.