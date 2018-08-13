Broncos' Jamal Carter: Placed on IR
Carter (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.
Carter, who suffered an apparent torn hamstring during Saturday's preseason loss to the Vikings, has officially landed on IR. The Broncos signed fellow safety Shamarko Thomas on Monday in order to provide additional depth at the position.
