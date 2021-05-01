The Broncos selected Johnson in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 164th overall.

That now makes five different offseason additions for an overhauled Broncos secondary, including the second straight safety selection. A one-year starter at Indiana, Johnson led the Hoosiers with four interceptions, but he's more of an instinctual player in the secondary and has gotten caught looking in the backfield too often. Expect the 21-year-old to sit back and learn behind a now loaded and deep safety group.