Taylor signed a one-year contract with the Broncos on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Taylor appeared in 10 games with Arizona this season, accumulating 17 tackles (15 solo) and one pass defended. With Chris Harris (leg) out for Week 14, it's possible that Taylor could see work as early as Sunday against the 49ers.

