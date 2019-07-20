Way signed a contract with the Broncos on Saturday, Troy Renck of 9News Denver reports.

Both Aaron Burbridge and Romell Guerrier opted to retire this past week, leading to the Broncos to acquire more depth at the wide receiver position. Way entered the 2019 NFL Draft after playing two seasons at South Alabama, starting 23 of the possible 24 contests while accumulating 108 receptions, 1,617 yards and 11 touchdowns, but did not find himself drafted. He'll have a difficult road to climb in order to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Our Latest Stories