Broncos' Jamarius Way: Finds home in Denver
Way signed a contract with the Broncos on Saturday, Troy Renck of 9News Denver reports.
Both Aaron Burbridge and Romell Guerrier opted to retire this past week, leading to the Broncos to acquire more depth at the wide receiver position. Way entered the 2019 NFL Draft after playing two seasons at South Alabama, starting 23 of the possible 24 contests while accumulating 108 receptions, 1,617 yards and 11 touchdowns, but did not find himself drafted. He'll have a difficult road to climb in order to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
ADP Review: Too high, too low
In our first Average Draft Position review, Jamey Eisenberg goes in depth on players with good...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Jacobs shines
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Hill way up
SportsLine's advanced model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with its top...
-
Dynasty Rankings: WR
Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...