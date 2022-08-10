Hardy signed a contract with the Broncos on Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Hardy was expected to sign with the Eagles in July, but the team ultimately decided against bringing him on. However, after trying out for both the Broncos and Steelers over the past week, the undrafted running back has found himself back on an NFL roster. Hardy was elevated from Dallas' practice squad for three games during his 2021 rookie season, totaling four rushes for 29 yards and one touchdown over eight offensive snaps. He, along with fellow recently signed running back Stevie Scott, will likely operate as emergency options during Denver's preseason contest against the Cowboys on Saturday.