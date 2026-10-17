McMillian recorded five tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sack, and a pair of pass breakups, including an interception, in Thursday night's 17-14 overtime win over the Seahawks.

With Pat Surtain (ankle) inactive, McMillian saw increased snaps, logging a season-high 76.5 percent of the defensive snaps. His interception of Sam Darnold in overtime set the Broncos up at Seattle's 43-yard line, leading to the eventual game-winning field goal. On the season, McMillian has 16 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and four pass breakups with the one interception.