McMillian had six tackles (five solo) and an interception in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Chiefs.

McMillian had one of three Denver interceptions on the day, picking off Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter on a pass intended for Travis Kelce. McMillian is firmly behind starters Patrick Surtain and Fabian Moreau, but the former has established himself in the slot corner spot and played a season-high 54 defensive snaps Sunday. He's up to 23 tackles (18 solo) in seven games in his second year in the league.