Broncos' Ja'Quan McMillian: Huge performance in Week 11 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMillian logged six tackles (five solo), including 2.0 sacks, and intercepted a pass in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Chiefs.
McMillian was a menace to Kansas City throughout the contest and made a tangible impact in Denver's win. He ended the first half with a sack of Patrick Mahomes, then picked off Mahomes early in the third quarter after the Chiefs had driven deep into Broncos territory. McMillian returned the pickoff 63 yards, setting up a Denver touchdown. For good measure, he sacked Mahomes again on a third-down play late in the fourth period, forcing a punt as the Chiefs were trying to mount a comeback. With the big effort, McMillian doubled his sack total to 4.0 on the campaign, while the pickoff was his first this season.
