McMillian recorded nine tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Falcons.
The cornerback also played on 98 percent of the defensive snaps. McMillian now has a career-high 52 tackles (39 solo) on the year to go along with four pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.
