McMillian recorded two tackles (one solo), a fumble recovery and an interception in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Vikings.

McMillian continues to prove to be a playmaker for the Broncos' improving defense, as his interception and fumble recovery in the contest were his second of the season in each category. The 23-year-old cornerback was effective despite seeing a decrease in playing time against the Vikings. McMillian played just 64 percent of Denver's defensive snaps after seeing a season-high 98 percent snap share in Week 10. The veteran will look to continue to make the most of his opportunities and build off this momentum when the Broncos host the Browns in Week 12.