Locke made 51 tackles (37 solo) to go with two sacks, five passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while playing in 16 games across the 2023 season.

McMillian proved to be an impact player for Denver's defense in 2023, with his two interceptions tied for the second-most of any Broncos defender. The 23-year-old cornerback is under contract for the 2024 season, while his teammate and fellow right cornerback Fabian Moreau is set to become a free agent this offseason. McMillian should continue to contribute as an important member of the Broncos' improving defense for the 2024 campaign.