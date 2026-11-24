McMillian recorded eight total tackles (four solo), a forced fumble and a pick-six during Sunday's 38-24 win over the Raiders.

McMillian had himself a day in Week 11, finishing second on the team in takedowns behind linebacker Alex Singleton (11). The cornerback was also able to strip Raiders running back Mike Washington in the third quarter, but Washington jumped on the loose ball. McMillian's biggest moment of the game came in the fourth quarter though, notching a 35-yard pick-six on an outside pass from quarterback Fernando Mendoza with two minutes left in regulation. McMillian has now registered 39 total tackles (25 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding two interceptions, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown over 10 contests this season.