McMillian made 56 tackles (40 solo) including 4.0 sacks, defended nine passes with two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown while playing 17 games in 2025. He added two forced fumbles during the season.

McMillian continued to play a key role in Denver's defensive backfield in 2025, recording two interceptions for the second straight year, a team high this season. The 25-year-old slot cornerback was the only Broncos' defender to record an interception return for a touchdown this year. McMillian is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, so the Broncos will have the ability to match any offers he receives ahead of the 2026 season to keep him in Denver. With rookie Jahdae Barron showing some flashes in his rookie season, the Broncos could have a difficult decision to make on McMillian this offseason.