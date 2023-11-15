McMillian recorded five tackles (four solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Monday's 24-22 win over the Bills.

McMillian played 98 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps Monday, his highest snap percentage of the season. The cornerback is establishing himself as a solid member of Denver's improving defense. McMillian's fumble recovery was also his first of the season and came just one game after he recorded his first interception in Week 8. The 23-year-old will look to build on his strong performance when the Broncos host the Vikings in Week 11.