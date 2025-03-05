McMillian was tendered by Broncos on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.
McMillian will stay in Denver for another year, earning $1.03 million after entering the offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent. The cornerback tallied 81 total tackles (61 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding 10 passes defensed, two of which were interceptions, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown over 17 regular-season games.
More News
-
Broncos' Ja'Quan McMillian: Continues to produce in Denver•
-
Broncos' Ja'Quan McMillian: Takes INT for TD in Week 13•
-
Broncos' Ja'Quan McMillian: Leads team in tackles in win•
-
Broncos' Ja'Quan McMillian: Records interception in win•
-
Broncos' Ja'Quan McMillian: Strip sack on Rattler leads to TD•
-
Broncos' Ja'Quan McMillian: No restrictions during walkthrough•