McMillian was tendered by Broncos on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

McMillian will stay in Denver for another year, earning $1.03 million after entering the offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent. The cornerback tallied 81 total tackles (61 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding 10 passes defensed, two of which were interceptions, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown over 17 regular-season games.