Crick is having an MRI taken on his back, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.

Crick exited Monday's practice with what was initially deemed as back spasms, but the Broncos evidently aren't certain of that. An extended absence would be a huge concern for a team that will likely be without their other starting defensive end, Derek Wolfe (ankle), for a little bit.

