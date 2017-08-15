Crick's back injury is not as serious as originally thought, and he is now only expected to miss a few weeks, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.

Crick underwent an MRI on his injured back after an early exit from Monday's practice. The team is already without Derek Wolfe (ankle) so an extended absence would have really began thinning out the team's defensive depth. However, it now sounds like Crick should be good to go by Week 1. Adam Gotsis figures to see an increased workload at practice while Crick is sidelined.