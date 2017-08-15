Broncos' Jared Crick: Week-to-week with back injury
Crick's back injury is not as serious as originally thought, and he is now only expected to miss a few weeks, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.
Crick underwent an MRI on his injured back after an early exit from Monday's practice. The team is already without Derek Wolfe (ankle) so an extended absence would have really began thinning out the team's defensive depth. However, it now sounds like Crick should be good to go by Week 1. Adam Gotsis figures to see an increased workload at practice while Crick is sidelined.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...