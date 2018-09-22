Veldheer (concussion) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Veldheer returned to practice in limited role Friday, which suggests he is trending in the right direction. Still, he will need to clear the NFL's 5-step concussion protocol in order to suit up Sunday. If he is unable to do so look for Billy Turner to get the starting nod at right tackle.

