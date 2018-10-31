Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Limited in practice Wednesday
Veldheer (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Veldheer continues to progress in his recovery from a bone bruise which has caused him to miss four straight games. If Veldheer is unable to suit up against the Texans on Sunday, Billy Turner will once again slot into the starting lineup.
