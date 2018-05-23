Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Not working out Tuesday
Veldheer (ankle) didn't participate in OTAs on Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
The Broncos will need to further wait to see how their March trade acquisition fares. Veldheer is projected to start at right tackle once he's healthy.
